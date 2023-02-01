Arnold Dewey Hammond died January 28, 2023 at his home in Chattanooga. He was born in Fyffe on June 23, 1931 to the late Arnold and Alice Hammond. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Pauline Hammond; his parents; brother Donald Hammond; sister Jean Hammond; and brother-in-law LA Shankles. He is survived by his daughter Cathy Chamberlain (Mark); step-daughter Phyllis Cronnon; sister Barbara Shankles; granddaughter Lisa Minnear; step-granddaughters Paula Brown, Sherrie Perrin (Richard), Allison Moore; nephew Larry Shankles and niece Barbara Jean Revel. He will be interred with Military Honors, on Wednesday February 1. Lane Funeral Home-South Crest Chapel, Rossville, Georgia is in charge.