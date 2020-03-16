Wade Allen Bobo, 58, of Fort Payne, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Wade was recently retired from the Fort Payne Health Department where he worked 20 + years. Wade loved lending a helping hand to his community. Wade was a member of the New Oregon United Methodist Church on Lookout Mountain.
Wade was a 1981 graduate of Fort Payne High School and 1986 graduate of the University of North Alabama where he played football and studied Environmental Biology.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Wilburn Bobo; son, Ben Barrontine; daughters, Katie and her husband, Jakob and Anna and her husband, Nic; mother, Martha Bobo; brother, Mickey Bobo and wife, Jeryl Lynn.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Bobo, and sister, Paula Bobo Davis and her husband, Reverend Keith Davis.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday, March 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Keith Davis Family Life Center of New Oregon Methodist Church – 1204 New Oregon Drive, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 with Reverend Terry Bentley and Reverend Ian Conerly officiating. Burial service will follow at the Fischer Cemetery with Reverend Ronnie Highfield officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ben Barrontine, Andrew Burt, Josh Burt, Jack Dutton, Shane Dutton, Bryan Bobo, Eddie Bolton, Don Fischer, and Stan Fischer
CEMETERY DETAILS:
Fischer Cemetery
1321 Fischer Road NE
Fort Payne, Alabama 35967
PALLBEARERS:
- Ben Barrontine
- Andrew Burt
- Josh Burt
- Jack Dutton
- Shane Dutton
- Bryan Bobo
- Eddie Bolton
- Don Fischer
- Stan Fischer
OFFICIANT(S):
1. Terry Bentley
2. Ian Conerly
SERVICE:
Introduction: Ian Conerly
Song: Michelle Wilburn
Eulogy: Anna, Katie and Ben
Service: Terry Bentley
Song: Sarah Lynn
Conclusion: Ian Conerly
GRAVESIDE SERVICE (Fischer):
Ian Conerly and Terry Bentley