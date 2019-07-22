Virginia Elizabeth Smith, age 92, passed away on July 21st surrounded by her family at Collinsville Nursing Home.
Born to John and Lola Traylor, Virginia ‘Jenny’, lived a life of love and joy. She married Jim Hill Smith in 1949 and together they raised three children.
She enjoyed having a garden and canning, and her family enjoyed her home cooked meals straight from the garden. She rarely missed a chance to cheer on her grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their endeavors. A member of Broadway Baptist Church and a devout Christian, she always covered her family in love and prayer.
She is survived by her sister Blondell Griffin; children Rodney (Mary Ann) Smith, Pam (Alan) Stewart and Sheila (Jeff) Haslam; grandchildren Jennifer (Bruce) McCurdy, Jodi (Carlos) Amado, Joshua Eli Smith (fiancé Sabina Karim), Jessica (Jesse) Townsel and Cierra (Sam) Lober; great grandchildren Allie Amado, Riley Owen, Anna Amado, Reagan Owen, Reese McCurdy, Sam McCurdy, Stella Townsel and Ezra Townsel.
Preceded in death by her husband Jim Hill Smith; her parents Lola and John Traylor; sisters Argel Graham, Auvie Barnes and brother Delton Traylor.
Visitation will be held at Rainsville Funeral Home Saturday July 27 at 1:00 pm with the Service to follow in the Chapel at 3:00 pm.