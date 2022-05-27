Jackie Ray Lewis

Mr. Jackie Ray Lewis age 62 of Fyffe, Alabama passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at his residence. 

Funeral service will be held Monday, May 30, 2022 at 4PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Deon Black & Bro. Jim Van Pelt officiating. 

Burial will follow in Green’s Chapel Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 29th from 4PM-8PM & Monday, May 30th from 10AM-4PM.

Survivors

Daughters: Sedina Lewis

Shae Mosley & husband Brakston

Lacy Albright & husband Heath

Brother: Tony Lewis & wife Susan

Sisters: Kathy Bell

Peggy Croft & husband Bobby

Sister-in-law: Dorothy Lewis

3 Grandchildren: Aubrey, Bexley & Ellisyn

Preceded in Death

Parents: Rev. Bibb & Tilda Lewis

Brothers: Terry Lewis 

Ronnie Lewis

Sister: Donna Lewis

Granny: Lucy Louis