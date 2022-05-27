Mr. Jackie Ray Lewis age 62 of Fyffe, Alabama passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral service will be held Monday, May 30, 2022 at 4PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Deon Black & Bro. Jim Van Pelt officiating.
Burial will follow in Green's Chapel Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 29th from 4PM-8PM & Monday, May 30th from 10AM-4PM.
Survivors
Daughters: Sedina Lewis
Shae Mosley & husband Brakston
Lacy Albright & husband Heath
Brother: Tony Lewis & wife Susan
Sisters: Kathy Bell
Peggy Croft & husband Bobby
Sister-in-law: Dorothy Lewis
3 Grandchildren: Aubrey, Bexley & Ellisyn
Preceded in Death
Parents: Rev. Bibb & Tilda Lewis
Brothers: Terry Lewis
Ronnie Lewis
Sister: Donna Lewis
Granny: Lucy Louis