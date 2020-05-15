Mrs. Barbara Jo Dunn Purdy went to be with the Lord Monday evening May 11, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her children, close friends and her beloved animals.
She was born February 7, 1941 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Trudy and Claude Dunn.
She was preceded in death by her mother Trudy, father Claude, husband Fredrick W. Purdy, stepson Robert F. Purdy and her adored grandsons Cody and Jerry (Bobo) Brown IV.
She is survived by 2 sons Derick Purdy and Donnie Hughes, Fort Payne, two daughters, Pam Hazelwood (Dudley)Trusville, Al, and Kandie Evanchyk (Randy)Freeport, Fl and special daughter Kim Cagle Stringer, Fort Payne.
She is also survived by a grandson Brandon Hughes (Kimber) and great-grand children Asya and Jayde Hughes. She also leaves a special granddaughter Lauren Inman Wright.
Barbara was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She started the “Happy Hands” sewing group making clothes to be sent to the missionaries who worked with children. She also led the group in making hats for cancer patients. They were always designed to be fun and colorful. (another one of her endearing trademarks.) She was also a member of the church Bible study with Dr. Mark Lacey.
She was also very active in the local ASPCA. All of her animals were rescues and she often said the reason she had so many precious dogs was that every time she worked at the shelter there was always a dog she just” couldn’t leave behind.”
Barbara was a loving and supportive wife, Mother and loyal friend to many. She never met a stranger and was always willing and ready to help anyone in need. Her personality, smile and always positive attitude could light up a room and spread joy to everyone around her. She and husband Fred enjoyed many years of travel, social events and celebrating life with friends and family. Anyone who knew her is left with a smile in their heart and a story to tell of the fun times they spent with Barbara Purdy. She will be missed for many years to come and has left a void in the hearts of her family and friends.
To quote Barbara Purdy, “Honey, don’t worry about me. I am just transferring from one place to another.” An example of her faith and Christian belief.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the DeKalb County Adoption Center, 2601 Jordan Road SW, Fort Payne, Al 35968
There will be a private family graveside service however if any friends who wish to pay their condolences to Mrs. Purdy, the family has requested that you do so on Thursday May 14, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery between 2:00 and 3:00 P.M.