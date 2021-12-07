Linda Sue Daniell Blythe, 70, of Mentone, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home. She was born May 22, 1951 to the late Perry R. Daniell and Elizabeth Collins Daniell.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Blythe; children Brandon Adams (Kathy) and Tia Howard (Justin); stepchildren Charlene Matthews (Kim) and Cheron Blythe; brother James Pendleton; sister Mary Armstrong (Allen); grandchildren Tyler Lacey (Autumn), Blake Lacey, Briley Adams, Collin Lacey, Spencer Adams, Haylee Matthews, Makayla Howard, Natalie Adams, Trey Adams, Kimberlee Matthews, and Braelyn Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sally.
The family plans to have a memorial service held at New Oregon United Methodist Church after the start of the new year.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.