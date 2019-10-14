Mr. Jerry Hamby age 71 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Marshall Medical Center South. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Warren’s Graveyard with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 13th from 5PM-8PM & Monday, October 14th from 12PM-2PM.
Survivors
Wife of 49 ½ Years: Janice B. Hamby of Rainsville, AL
1 Son: Chris Hamby and wife Conswayla of Powell, AL
1 Daughter: Christy Prager and husband Jason of Section, AL
1 Sister: Frances Gregory of Rainsville, AL
1 Sister-in-Law: Maxine Hamby of Lebanon, TN
9 Grandchildren
5 Great Grandchildren
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in Death
Parents: George & Flora Hamby
2 Brothers: Charles Cooper & Aaron Hamby
1 Sister: Jean Overdear