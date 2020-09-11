Alva Delaine Miller died peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 9, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 13, at 2:00 pm, at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Payne, 300 Grand Avenue NW, please wear a mask and respect social distancing.
Alva was born June 11, 1934, in Hope, and raised in Pillsbury, North Dakota. After high school, Alva joined the Navy where she was a dental technician. She fell in love with and married a handsome sailor, Joe Miller. They were blessed with three sons. After living in several states Alva and Joe retired to Alabama where they enjoyed RV travel and time with family.
A woman of deep faith, Alva was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She gave generously of her time and talents to the Fort Payne community and was most proud of her twenty five years of teaching students English, in the N.E. Alabama Adult Education Program. Alva also devoted herself to preparing and serving meals for church, friends and those in need.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing, entertaining, music, dancing and travel. Alva’s greatest joy was her family.
Alva is survived by her three sons Joe (Holly), Mark (Kathy), Steve (Kata) and grandchildren Joe, Ginger, Mark (Elizabeth), Maddie, Adam, Jacob, Mindy (Levi) and TJ. She has eight beautiful great grandchildren as well as a wonderful North Dakota extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, and sister, Joanne.
In lieu of flowers, Alva has requested donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Payne.