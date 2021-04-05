Dr. Pheroba Ann Thomas passed away peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Fort Payne AL at the age of 91.
Dr. Thomas was born on February 10, 1930 in Albertville AL. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Howard College (now Samford University) in 1951. She earned her MSM (Master of Sacred Music) from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky, in 1958 with a major in Church Music Administration. Her minor was performance organ.
In 1975 she graduated from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary with an Ed.D (Doctor of Education): Major in Music Education, minor in Early Childhood Education; Performance area voice and conducting. Her dissertation “A Manual for Music with Preschool Children”.
Dr. Thomas served as Director, Fort Payne- Dekalb County Child Development Center, Fort Payne AL September 1976 through August 1991. She further served as Education Director, Childhood Resource Network, Fort Payne AL from September 1991 – February 2009.
She served as director, Preschool Education Center, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, August 1972 through July 1976. She served as supplementary faculty at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Dr. Thomas served as an associate minister of music at the First Baptist Church of Huntsville AL from 1961 to 1972. She had many childhood music workshops during this time in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, New Mexico, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.
She was curriculum writer for Church Music Department of Southern Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, TN. She wrote miscellaneous articles for various periodicals, 1966 through 1979.
Dr. Thomas is preceded in death by her parents R.B. Thomas and Flora Casey Thomas of Fort Payne AL; two brothers, Robert B Thomas Jr of Florida and John Casey Thomas of Cedartown, Georgia; and nephew, Kipp Thomas of Atlanta, GA.
She is survived by her brothers Dr. Barry C Thomas (Mary E Thomas) of Lubbock, Texas and Miles L. Thomas (Elaine Thomas) of Ringgold GA; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7th at First Baptist Church of Fort Payne with Dr. Pat McFadden officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.