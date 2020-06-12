Mr. James Kenneth Driskill, 80, of Griffin, GA died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Born January 4, 1940 in Dawson, Alabama, he was a son of the late Willis Driskill and the late Gladys Wigley Driskill. Mr. Driskill graduated from Sylvania High School in Sylvania, AL, attended Snead Junior College in Boaz, AL, received a Bachelor of Science from Athens College in Athens, AL, and a Master’s Degree in Education from West Georgia College.
He spent his career as a high school teacher at Jonesboro High School, Flint River Academy, and many years at East Coweta High School. Mr. Driskill was English Department Chair and Adviser to school yearbooks receiving both state and national recognition for excellence.
He was several times named Star Teacher and Teacher of the Year and received the Atlanta Journal Constitution Award as Teacher of the Year in 1985, with his cash award going to provide computer equipment for use by his East Coweta journalism students. Jim was instrumental in organizing and managing the Georgia Scholastic Press Association and served as a consultant to the Southern Regional Press Institute. He took pride in the fact that a number of his students went on to successful careers in journalism and as writers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers, Kathryn Lea, Nell Richards, Jayne Harville, Walker Driskill, Doyle Driskill, and David Driskill.
Survivors include his siblings, Lera Stewart of Hixon, TN, Richard Driskill of Prattville, AL, Douglas Driskill of Hoover, AL, and Woody Driskill of Decatur, GA.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel is honored to serve the family of Jim Driskill, please visit www.hillcrestchapelcares.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.