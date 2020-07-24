Mrs. Emma Spillman, age 86, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Funeral: Graveside Service at 12:30 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Fort Payne Memory Gardens
Visitation: Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Fort Payne Memory Gardens
Officiating: Rev. David Durham
Survivors:
Daughter: Vickie Ross (Ronnie)
Grandsons: Clay Gifford (Amanda) & Brett Gifford (Valerie Conforto)
Great-Grandchildren: Courtney, Cam, Sarina, Alexis & Izzy
Sister: Linda Wert
Special Friends: Willodeen Bone, Linda Brock & Jan Hendrix
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Ralph “Tom” Spillman
