Ima “Dale” Bradbury
Mrs. Ima “Dale” Bradbury age 80 of Sylvania, AL passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.  

Funeral services will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing. www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 29th from 5PM-8PM & Monday, August 30th from 11AM-1PM.

Survivors

Daughters: Karen Otero and husband Jose of Sylvania, AL

Julie Heard and husband David of Sylvania, AL

Grandchildren: Noah (Hanna) Hughes, Dylan Hughes, Steven Hughes & Robert Otero

Nephew: Matthew Bradbury and wife Angie of Illinois

Preceded in Death

Husband: Richard Bradbury

Son: Robert Bradbury

Parents: Vero & Kathryn Croft

Brother: Ollie Leroy Croft

Parents-in-Law: Francis & Bessie Bradbury

