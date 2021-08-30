Mrs. Ima “Dale” Bradbury age 80 of Sylvania, AL passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at 1PM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing. www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 29th from 5PM-8PM & Monday, August 30th from 11AM-1PM.
Survivors
Daughters: Karen Otero and husband Jose of Sylvania, AL
Julie Heard and husband David of Sylvania, AL
Grandchildren: Noah (Hanna) Hughes, Dylan Hughes, Steven Hughes & Robert Otero
Nephew: Matthew Bradbury and wife Angie of Illinois
Preceded in Death
Husband: Richard Bradbury
Son: Robert Bradbury
Parents: Vero & Kathryn Croft
Brother: Ollie Leroy Croft
Parents-in-Law: Francis & Bessie Bradbury