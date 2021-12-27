Mr. Perry Emory Mann, age 78, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away in peace on Wednesday night, December 22, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
Perry served the Lord with a joyful heart. He was a member of New Oregon United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always quick to smile and loved to spend time with his family, share stories, “loafer”, read, and watch Alabama football. He had a heart full of thoughtfulness and generosity.
He is survived by:
Wife of 58 years: Mardell Mann
Children: Angie Posey (Tim), Chris Mann, & Mitchell Mann (Teresa)
Five Grandchildren, Six Great-Grandchildren, many Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Em Mann & Lois Mann
Brothers: Wayne Mann & Winston Mann
Grandson: Michael Posey
Pallbearers: Tim Posey, Devin Mann, Jared Mann, Donavan Blake, Craig Hulgan, Tanner Wright, Chuck Williams, & Noah Hulgan
Funeral was 2 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Rev. Oscar Williams and Rev. Ian Conerly. Burial followed in Fischer Cemetery.
The family is accepting flowers.