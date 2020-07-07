Mrs. Jesker L. Baldwin Sexton, age 88, of Douglasville, Georgia, formerly of East Point, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Mrs. Sexton was born to the late Rufus John Baldwin and late Susan "Susie" L. Logan Baldwin on March 17, 1932 in Marshall County, Alabama. She was born into a large family and grew up with great values: love the Lord, feed the hungry and enjoy life.
Mrs. Sexton had two children: Sharon and Anthony. She was a devoted mother and found more joy in life when her family grew to include her 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Her life revolved around her family and she kept them laughing between her light heartedness and her honesty. She'd make sure that you were fed whether you were on a 5 minute visit or to stay. She showed her love through food and always had the whole table filled with goodies. Her love of food also extended into her career with Richway for 20+ years and then with Morrison's Cafeteria.
Mrs. Sexton attended First Pentacostal Church of Villa Rica with her son until moving to Douglasville later in life to be with her daughter. Mrs. Sexton is preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Carlon Sexton. Her memory will be cherished by her children, Sharon Spigelmyer and her husband Max of Douglasville, Georgia and Anthony Sexton and his significant other Vivian Jones of Collinsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Rhonda Pitts and her husband Dan of Douglasville, Georgia, Matt Spigelmyer and his wife Shawnta of Douglasville, Georgia, Sarah Nettles and her husband Josh of Chickamuaga, Georgia, Meghan Olguin and her husband Oscar of Cartersville, Georgia and Morgan Sexton of Covington, Georgia; 13 great-grandchildren and many other extended family members and friends.
Her family will receive friends on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven 8640 Rose Avenue Douglasville, Georgia 30134. Services will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday at Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Tony Baldwin officiating. A private committal will follow at College Park Cemetery.
For those who wish to make a donation in Mrs. Sexton's memory, please consider the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org/. Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Sexton by visiting www.whitleygarner.com. Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.