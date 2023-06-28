Martha Crawford Guice
Fort Payne
Martha Crawford Guice, 76, of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023. She was born October 23, 1946 in Anniston, Alabama to the late Robert Crawford and Virginia Ford Crawford. For over 30 years, she provided childcare in her home and was known and loved by many as “Mama Guice”. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Fort Payne.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28th at First Methodist Church with burial following in Geraldine Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at First Methodist Life Center from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Methodist Church, 206 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Tommy Guice; children Robby Guice, Matt Guice (Amy), Meg Morrow (Zach); brother Wayne Crawford (June); sisters Jane Posey and Linda Huckaby (Art); grandchildren Ben, Abby, Elliott, Kate, Caden, Maty, and Grayson.
She was preceded in death by her son William Joshua Guice and her siblings Sue Johnson, David Crawford, Gary Crawford, and Paul Crawford.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.