Mr. Bobby Joe (B.J.) Horton born on June 15, 1932 in DeKalb County in Sand Valley where he resided until death on May 27, 2022.
He dedicated his life to his family, church, profession, and hobbies. He served in the Armed Services in the 17th Signal BN. He was a retired coach, teacher and administrator.
He attended Snead College and Livingston College/University of West Alabama, where he was an outstanding basketball player. He obtained a Master Degree from Vanderbilt University/Peabody College in Nashville, TN.
He also was a cattle and fish farmer, an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of DeKalb Lodge 115. He first joined Mount Hermon Baptist Church in 1948, later moved his letter as a result of living elsewhere, then rejoined in 1964 where he served as Deacon since 1974 as well as other church positions such as teacher and treasurer.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sarah Ella Burks Horton;
Two sons: Brad Horton and wife Susan of Guntersville, AL,
Brian Horton and wife Melinda of Fort Payne, AL;
Son-in-law: Bob Gray of Rainsville, AL,
Sister: Betty Baswell of Cullman, AL
Grandchildren: Brandon Horton (Melissa)
Justin Horton (Sarah)
Ryan Horton (Payton)
Megan Crum (Shane)
Leanne Timmons (Scott)
Scott Fleming
Abby Freeman (Drew)
Jacob Horton
Jordan Horton
Great Grandchildren: Brandon Jr., Billy, Joey, Benjamin, Alyssa, Lachlan, Camden, Halli, Alia, Brayden, Emma, Ella, Nate, Savannah, Callen, and Lucy Ellen.
He is preceded in death by:
Daughter: Beth Gray
Parents: G R and Maggie Horton
Sister: Patsy Higgins
Brother: Howard Horton
Funeral service is Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Mount Hermon Cemetery.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing. www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com