Robert Foster “Bobby” Johnston, Sr. was born March 28, 1944 to Charles and Dorothy Johnston of Crossville, Alabama. He passed from death unto life on March 6, 2022.
Mr. Johnston graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters Degree from the University of Alabama. He spent his career as a teacher/administrator in special education for the DeKalb County Board of Education for 30 years.
As a young man, he was involved in local civics and served for a time on Crossville’s Town Council. He spent his summers as director of Crossville’s Recreation Department, where he coached baseball and tournaments were hosted for baseball and men’s league softball.
After a severe stroke limited his mobility, he found community and friendships among the staff and residents at Wills Creek Village, where he lived for the last several years until a cancer diagnosis. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Fort Payne, where he was baptized on August 16, 2015.
Mr. Johnston is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Billy Johnston.
He is survived by his sister: Mary Haney (husband, Robert), sons: Bob (wife, Jill) and Ben (wife, Michelle); his children’s mother: Janie Clarke; his grandchildren: Joshua, Abigail (husband, Caleb), and Katelyn. In addition, he is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.