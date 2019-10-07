Kathy Reece Baker, 65, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday at her residence. Kathy was born Sept. 25, 1954 in Fort Payne, daughter of the late Edsel Reece and Wanda Davis Reece. She was retired from the City of Fort Payne as a Clerk, with one of her duties as coordinator of Glenwood Cemetery.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday from Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jimmy Baker. Daughter and son in law, Jill and Scott Eshelman and son Matt Baker and Radley Faulkner. Granddaughter, Ella Grace Eshelman. Sister Jan Wilson.
Kathy was preceded in death by her Dad, Edsel Reece and Sister Samantha Reece.
Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.