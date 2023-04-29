Lionel Curtis Gilbert
Geraldine
Mr. Lionel Curtis Gilbert, age 82 of Geraldine passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 surrounded by his family at Shepards Cove Hospice. Per his wishes there will not be any services held. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel of Rainsville announcing.
Geneva Harbin
Rainsville
Ms. Geneva Harbin, age 75 of Rainsville passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
William Theron Petrey, Jr.
Powell
Mr. William Theron Petrey, Jr. age 77 of Powell passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at his residence. No funeral services will be held. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing.