Mrs. Jane Elizabeth “Betty” Walker McAbee of Fort Payne went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 20, 2022. She was born August 21, 1930 in Cherokee County, Alabama to the late James Frank and Margaret Olivee Turner Walker. She grew up and lived the rest of her life in DeKalb County/Fort Payne. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her daughter Amanda McAbee, son Chris McAbee and wife Karen, and grandchildren Nicholas McAbee, Nathan McAbee, and Baeden McAbee.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Ray Edwin McAbee.
The family extended their kindest thanks to the staff of Serenity Place for their dedication and care through the years.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.