Carolyn Ann Womack Tiffin, age 74 of Rosalie, Alabama passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her residence with her husband Gene and her daughter Stacey by her side.
A lifelong resident of Rosalie and a member of Rosalie Baptist Church, Ann was a graduate of Pisgah High School and Northeast Community College. In recent years Ann’s happiest times were spent being “MiMi” to her six-year-old grandson, William.
Ann was talented in making crafts, especially things William would enjoy. A strong-willed, seventeen-year Ovarian Cancer Survivor, Ann exhibited courage and strength in her battle against cancer.
Ann is survived by her husband of 52 years Thomas Eugene “Gene” Tiffin; daughter Stacey Deerman and husband Stanley; grandson William Thomas Deerman.
Other survivors include sisters, Doris Wright and Patricia “Trish” Tate and husband Charles; brothers, Wendell Womack and wife Judy and Jerry Womack and wife Carol. Additional survivors include sister-in-law Shirley Womack Daughtery; brother-in-law Glenn Tiffin; and several nieces and nephews.
Ann was pre-deceased by her parents Reverend W.T. “Fate” and Ruby Womack; brother Jimmy Bradford Womack; brother-in-law Billy Wright and infant grandchild.
A graveside service officiated by Reverend Glenn York was held Monday, March 21, 2022, at Rosalie Baptist Church Cemetery.
Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to Quatina M. Wolaver Foundation of Hope, 49 Quick School Road, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
Strength of a Fighter, Heart of a Warrior.