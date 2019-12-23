Mattie Golden, age 88 of Mentone, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Golden was born on March 22, 1931 to the late Huey & Clara Spruill Dickey, Sr. in Pell City, Alabama. She graduated college from the University of Montevallo and went on to teach school in the Dekalb County, Georgia and Sylacauga, AL School Systems. She was a member of Mentone Community Church.
She is survived by her son, Keith Golden; daughter & son-in-law, Rachel & David Lee; grandchildren, Andrew McCole, Ashley Ferguson, Wesley Ferguson, Abby Lee, Amelia Lee, and Andy Lee; great-grandchildren, Hallie Grace Lee, Logan Shephard, Andie McCole, and Avery McCole.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.