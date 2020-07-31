Marjory Beam
Buy Now

Ms. Marjory Beam age 81, of Geraldine passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are set for Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until time of service on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the funeral home, Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mauldin; granddaughters, Stephanie (Chris) McCreless and Rachel Weaver; great-grandchildren, Dessa Faulkner, Zoey Faulkner, Kenzy Faulkner, and Phoenix Dupree; special brother-in-law, Junior Graves; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hiram T. Richey and Myrtle Shirley Richey; sister, Maxine Graves; brother, Kenneth Richey; and son, Anthony “Tony” Lamar Beam.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjory Beam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.