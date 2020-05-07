Raymond J. Groat, 95, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home. He was born October 8, 1924 in Michigan to the late Orville J. and Blanche Tibbetts Groat. Mr. Groat served in the United State Navy from 1942 to 1946 with 36th Construction Battallion (Sea Bees). He was the owner of Raymond’s Auto Parts. A charter member of the Fort Payne Lions Club since 1947, he was a recipient of the Lion of the Year award. Mr. Groat was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Ann Groat Houston and husband, Jim, and Winston Groat and spouse, Tony Balthazar; brother, Lewin Groat; and nephews, John Groat and Dick Groat.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Groat and siblings, Marshall, Letha, Ethel, Fern and Treasure.
Due to gathering restrictions, private services were held. The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Man with a Pan ministry of First Methodist, 206 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967 or the Fort Payne Lions Club, PO Box 680032, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.