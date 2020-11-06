Brenda Graves, age 72, of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Copeland Bridge Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Patton will officiate. Pallbearers will be Kody Oliver, Kory Oliver, Logan Graves, Tyler Keys, Nick Traffanstedt and J. D. McClain.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Graves, children, Brian Graves, Todd Graves (Michelle Bell), Rhonda Allen (Steve) and Wanda Graves (Joe Barkley), seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and special friend, Martha St. John.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Campbell and parents, Eugene and Winnie Campbell.
