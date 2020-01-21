Mr. Charles Ray McClendon, age 80, of Sylvania passed away January 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Bro. Larry Kirby & Bro. Jimmy Holland will be officiating. Burial will follow in Chaney’s Chapel cemetery. The Family will receive Friends from 5-8pm on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
*Survivors*
Daughter, Patricia (James) Stubblefield
Son, Anthony ( Alexandra) McClendon
Sister, Charlcie (Alvin) Owens
Granchildren, Lorren Stubblefield, Allison (Shawndon) Gilbert, Joshua McClendon, Phillip McClendon
*Preceded in death by: Wife, Faye Thomas McClendon;Parents, Bruce & Annie McClendon; Brothers, JB McClendon; Willie McClendon; Sister, Betty Jean Mitchell