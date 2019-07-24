Edward “Trey” Black, 50, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Ruhama Baptist Church and was employed at DeKalb Wholesale.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Murdock officiating. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. Saturday at Littleville Cemetery in Haleyville, AL. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 9 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Carson Black; children, Ashlee Garner (Danny), Asa Carson (Nikita), and KaiLee Black; parents, Quinton and Millie Rice; grandchildren, Ariel Garner, Gracie Cadorette, Drew Cadorette, Temperance Floyd, and Collin Floyd; honorary grandchildren, Alannis Hall and Oaklee Smith; brothers and sisters, Allison Scofield (Steve) and Kristi Black, Eric Rice (Nikki), Stacie Rice, Jeannie McCarrell (David), and April Rice, Brent Noles and Seth Rice; brother-in-law, Darren Hannah (Jessica); and nieces and nephews, Kendra Hannah, Morgan Rice, Lindsey Rice, Colby Wolf, Devan Hannah, and Dylan Hannah.
