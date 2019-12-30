Bruce Lamar Alford

Bruce L. Alford (63) passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, in Fort Payne, DeKalb County, AL after an extended illness. He was born in Augusta, Richmond County, GA to the late Douglas Lamar (D.L.) Alford and Barbara Speed Alford. He was a native of Martinez, GA where he was a member of Warren Baptist Church.
Bruce graduated from Westside High School in 1974. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Augusta College after which he enlisted in the United States Navy.
Bruce was predeceased by his father, Doug Alford, and stepfather, Lewis L. Meadows. He is survived by his daughter, Artura Alford Riley and husband Rory of Athens, GA; mother, Barbara Alford Meadows of Aiken, SC; brother, Robert D. Alford and wife Gail of Houston, TX; sisters Barbara Lynn Klint and husband Phil of Aiken, SC, Karen A. Luckey and husband George of Martinez, GA; half-brother, Mitchell D. Meadows and wife Sharon of Akron, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care they provided Bruce.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements handled by Cremation Services of East Alabama, Anniston, AL.