Pamelia Lanier Dean
Valley Head
Pamelia Lanier Dean, 61, of Valley Head, died April 18, 2023. Funeral service is 11 a.m. April 22 at Burt Chapel in Valley Head with Revs. Jerry Wells and Stephen Carson officiating. Burial to follow in Valley Head Cemetery. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
.
Bill Wayne Benson
Scottsboro
Billy Wayne Benson, 68, of Scottsboro, died April 19, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral service is 1 p.m. April 22 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Steve Wilbanks and Junior Summerford officiating. Burial to follow in Rosalie Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.
.
Virginia Ellen Goulais
Ider
Virginia Ellen Goulais, 82, of Ider, died April 19, 2023. Memorial services are 4 p.m. April 22 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service.
.
Dorothy Mae Maroney Henderson
Boaz
Dorothy Mae Maroney Henderson, 95, of Boaz, died April 19, 2023. Graveside service was 2 p.m. April 21 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Boaz. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
.
Shelby Jean Brogdon Pittman
Dutton
Shelby Jean Brogdon Pittman, 86, of Dutton, died April 20, 2023. Funeral services and burial were 11:30 a.m. April 21 from the graveside of New Canaan Cemetery with Revs. Brent Wilborn and Keith Farmer officiating. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
.
Danny Ray Stephens
Albertville
Danny Ray Stephens, 46, of Albertville, died April 17, 2023. Funeral services were 3 p.m. April 20 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Kevin Stephens officiating. Burial followed in Martling Cemetery.