Frances Langston Day

Ms. Frances Langston Day age ­81 of Section, AL formerly of Mentone passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence. 

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11AM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joey Carroll officiating. 

Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be Friday, June 24th from 5:00PM until 8:00PM and Saturday, June 25th from 10:00AM until 11:00AM

Survivors

Son: Leslie Day (Renae)

2 Daughters: Holly Williams

Lanita Allen (Bobby)

Brother: Loy Langston (Beck)

5 Sisters: Christine Scott (Mack)

Ella Mae Voils

Josey Noles

Myrtle (Wally) Meeks

Renae Langston

Grandchildren: Jonathan Allen (Rachel), Landon Allen (Julie)

Alison Gilbert (Max), Payton Lewis (Ethan)

Eli Day, Brayden Williams, and Bryson Williams

Great Grandchildren: Lily Mae Allen, Isabella Allen, Olivia Allen,

Mallori Allen, Sariah Allen, Isaac Allen, Eli Allen, Grace Allen,

Olivia Allen, Sophia Allen, Jax Allen, Colby Lewis, Jess Lewis, and Hattie Gilbert

Great Great Grandchild: Magnolia Mae Allen

Special Friends: Phyllis Grant and Margie Holcomb

Preceded in Death

Husband: Jim Day

Parents: Willie B. & Fay Langston

Brother: Leon Langston

Sister: Vera Sue Langston