Ms. Frances Langston Day age 81 of Section, AL formerly of Mentone passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11AM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Joey Carroll officiating.
Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be Friday, June 24th from 5:00PM until 8:00PM and Saturday, June 25th from 10:00AM until 11:00AM
Survivors
Son: Leslie Day (Renae)
2 Daughters: Holly Williams
Lanita Allen (Bobby)
Brother: Loy Langston (Beck)
5 Sisters: Christine Scott (Mack)
Ella Mae Voils
Josey Noles
Myrtle (Wally) Meeks
Renae Langston
Grandchildren: Jonathan Allen (Rachel), Landon Allen (Julie)
Alison Gilbert (Max), Payton Lewis (Ethan)
Eli Day, Brayden Williams, and Bryson Williams
Great Grandchildren: Lily Mae Allen, Isabella Allen, Olivia Allen,
Mallori Allen, Sariah Allen, Isaac Allen, Eli Allen, Grace Allen,
Olivia Allen, Sophia Allen, Jax Allen, Colby Lewis, Jess Lewis, and Hattie Gilbert
Great Great Grandchild: Magnolia Mae Allen
Special Friends: Phyllis Grant and Margie Holcomb
Preceded in Death
Husband: Jim Day
Parents: Willie B. & Fay Langston
Brother: Leon Langston
Sister: Vera Sue Langston