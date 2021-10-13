Linna Shirey McElroy, 77, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home. She was born April 9, 1944 to the late Willie Joe Shirey, Sr. and Vola Bell Crane Shirey.
Linna was a lifelong educator teaching in the Fort Payne City School System for over 50 years, as well as Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be 12 noon Friday, October 15th at Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday at Wilson Funeral Home from 10 until 11:30 a.m.
The family is accepting flowers or memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or First Baptist Church Children’s Ministry Fund.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy Barfield (Mark), Karen Chastang, and Jenny Johnson (Jamie); brother Geno Shirey; and grandchildren Kate Barfield, Ali C. Rogers (Tanner), Emily Barfield, Xander Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Brody Johnson, and Jaxson Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Joe Shirey, Jr., Gary Don Shirey, and Tim Shirey.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.