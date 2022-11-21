Ms. Gladys Haymon Galloway age 88 of Rainsville, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Service is Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Garry Haymon and Rev. Keely Hasty officiating.
Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. Directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Gladys was the epitome of hard worker and was gifted with a creative mind. She used these traits through her hobby of sewing. Gladys also was an exceptional gardener and enjoyed gardening with her husband. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and baking for friends. Gladys will be remembered for her devotion to her family and church.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 20th from 12PM-2PM
Survivors
Husband of 71 years: Ray Galloway
Son: Steve Galloway and wife Pam
Brothers: Gary Haymon and Jim Haymon
Sisters: Rheanetta Heard and Patsy Harris
Several Nieces and Nephews
Grandchildren: Heath Galloway and wife Danielle, Deanna Sims and husband Larry,
Maleia Bell and husband Matthew
Great Grandchildren: Allie Galloway, Molly Kate Bell, and Mia Bell
Preceded in Death
Son: Jerald Galloway
Parents: Buck and Allie Haymon
Brothers: Danny Haymon, Don Haymon, and Ted Haymon
Sisters: Helen Fossett and Carolyn Croft