June Lee McClain, 89, of San Diego, CA, passed away on November 28, 2020. June was born on June 5, 1931 in Henagar, AL, to the late, William and Hattie Belle Hemphill. She later moved and spent the majority of her life in East Ridge. June worked as a secretary for the City of East Ridge. Her last years were spent in San Diego with her daughter. June was a member of the Greens Lake Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Haskell McClain, her aforementioned parents, a great-grandson, Rhett McCurdy, and 5 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Left behind to cherish June’s memory are her 3 daughters, Deborah (Michael) Blanks, Angela (Kenneth) Watson, and Sheri McClain, 8 grandchildren, Rodney; Scott; Chad; Jeremy; Amanda; Austin; Garrett; and Drew, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
A Celebration of June’s Life will be held in the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home on Friday December 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends prior to service beginning at 1:00 pm. She will be laid to rest in the Lakewood Memory Gardens South with her husband on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 11:00 am.
We respectfully request that all current mandates set forth by the CDC and the Hamilton County Health Department be adhered to. This includes “social distancing” and wearing masks at all times while on the premises.
