Glenda Sue McCurdy, 82, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.
She was born July 16, 1939 to the late B.A. and Rosie Peacock Smith. She retired from the shoe department of Bargain Town.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Boggs officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her sons Phillip McCurdy and Steve McCurdy; sister Bobbie Campbell; and brother Gerald Wadkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband N.J. McCurdy and sister Virginia Frost.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.