Mark Anthony “Tony” Richards, 62, of Rainsville, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born August 18, 1957 in DeKalb County to the late Marvin and Lois Rice Richards.
Mr. Richards was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. He was a retired educator at Plainview High School serving as a teacher, volleyball coach and principal.
He will best be remembered for his personal interaction with his students often calling them by name and greeting them with a high-five. “The most important thing is how you treat people” was not only something he told his sons as they grew, but was an example of how he lived.
A private graveside service will be held. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service at a later time.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ganje Richards; sons, Ian Richards and fiancée, Laura Ellis, and Clay Richards; sister, Becki Reeves; and father-in-law, Harold Ganje. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Keith Richards, and sisters, Ila Fred Carter and Cindy Strickland.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.