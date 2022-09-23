Tommie Faye Robertson

Tommie Faye Robertson Elliott age 84 of Rainsville, AL passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her residence.  

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3PM at Broadway Faith Chapel with Dr. Kevin McCreless officiating.  Burial will follow in Broadway Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc., www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be at Broadway Faith Chapel on Sunday, September 25th from 12PM-3PM

Survivors

Daughter: Marcheta Chapman and Husband Greg

Grandchildren: Jake Chapman and wife Kelley

Josh Chapman

Great Grandchildren: Jones Chapman and Wyn Chapman

 

Preceded in Death

Husband: Wendell L. Elliott

Parents: Luther & Mae Robertson

Brothers: Eldred Robertson and LZ Robertson

Sisters: Lillian Lindsay and Jo Dean Townsend

