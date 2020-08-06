Joyce Jenkins Kirby
Joyce Jenkins Kirby, of Section, formerly of Henagar, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. There will be a family only graveside service.

Survivors:

Daughter: Teresa Kerns (Bob Allen)

Son: Bruce Kirby, daughter-in-law Debbie Kirby

Grandchildren: Rodney Kerns, Nikki Kerns, Patrick Kirby, Sherry Luse (Jeremy), eight great-grandchildren.

Brothers: Oswald (Obbie) Jenkins, Aaron Jenkins, Winston Jenkins, several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by husband, Hal Kirby, son Steve Kirby, parents Rev. T.H. and Mattie Jenkins.

Brothers: Clavin, Foy, Junior and David Jenkins

Sisters: Rachel Gifford, Faye Benefield and Colleen Sisk.

