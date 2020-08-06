Joyce Jenkins Kirby, of Section, formerly of Henagar, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. There will be a family only graveside service.
Survivors:
Daughter: Teresa Kerns (Bob Allen)
Son: Bruce Kirby, daughter-in-law Debbie Kirby
Grandchildren: Rodney Kerns, Nikki Kerns, Patrick Kirby, Sherry Luse (Jeremy), eight great-grandchildren.
Brothers: Oswald (Obbie) Jenkins, Aaron Jenkins, Winston Jenkins, several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband, Hal Kirby, son Steve Kirby, parents Rev. T.H. and Mattie Jenkins.
Brothers: Clavin, Foy, Junior and David Jenkins
Sisters: Rachel Gifford, Faye Benefield and Colleen Sisk.