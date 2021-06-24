Leonard Edward Thornberry, 60, of Fort Payne, passed away June 23, 2021 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Thornberry was born in Fort Payne on December 9, 1960 to Wanda Wills Thornberry and the late L.B. Thornberry. He served in the National Guard and was a truck driver.
Funeral services will be 1p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Wills officiating.
Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 4:00 until 8:00pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations toward the funeral expenses.
Mr. Thornberry is survived by his mother, Wanda Thornberry Spillman; siblings, Janet Evett, Ray Thornberry and his wife Lisa, and Sonya Maynard and her husband Jason; along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.