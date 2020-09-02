Regina Twilley Williams age 46 of Rainsville (formerly of Dogtown) passed away August 30, 2020.
Family will have a private service with burial in Kirk Memorial Gardens.
Regina’s family –
Husband – Gary Williams
Daughters – Sarah Faith & Georgia Fay Williams
Mother – Fay Twilley
Brothers – Ladon & Michael Twilley
Several Nieces and Nephews
Regina grew up in Dogtown Community and graduated from Sand Rock School in 1992.
She attended Jacksonville State where she earned her bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.
She used her degree to launch a career serving at risk children through her work at Department of Human Resources, the Child Advocacy Center, and Twin Acres.
She enjoyed taking part in community theatre at Northeast Alabama Community College along with her daughter, Georgia.
In Lieu of flowers make contributions to Regina Twilley Williams NACC Theatre – go fund me account or make contributions directly to Northeast Alabama Community College Theatre Dept.