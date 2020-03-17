Jimmie Sue Griggs, 91, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home. She was the oldest member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Rev. Oscar Williams, Don Wells, Sam Griggs, and Jason Griggs officiating. Burial followed in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mt. Moriah.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Griggs and wife, Pat, and Stanley Griggs and wife, Susan; sister, Patricia Henderson; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Griggs in 2003.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne was in charge of arrangements.