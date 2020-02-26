Mazie Elizabeth Canter Bryant, passed on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home in Fort Payne, Alabama at the age of 78.
Mrs. Bryant was born on April 16, 1941 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. After attending Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, MD, Mrs. Bryant went to work for the Chesapeake and Potomoc Telephone Company for a number of years before meeting her future husband and moving to Alabama. It was in Brewton, Alabama where she retired as the seafood manager of the local Winn Dixie. She lived in Brewton for more than 50 years before moving to Fort Payne in 2017. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Fort Payne.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Paul Canter and Mazie Elizabeth Mercer; sisters, Doris Canter, Helen Brandeau, and Joan Simonds.
She is survived by her children, Eric (Tina) Bryant of Fort Payne, Vanlissa (Phillip) Godwin of Brewton, and Pam (Jeff) Shrewsbury of Flomaton; grandchildren, James and Jacob Monk, Meagan Adams, Miranda and Madison Nichols, MaKayla (Jared) Cutts, Erica and Brennon Huff, Seth Bryant, Haley Bryant; great-grandchildren, AnnaMarie Monk, Hayden Lopez, Holdyn Adams, Harper Adams, Trayton Adams, and Jacob Bryant.
No services are planned at this time.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.