Ilene Sarah Cole Holbrook, 92, of Adamsburg, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her residence.
Ilene was born on June 17, 1929 to George Washington and Ruthie Sears Cole. Ilene was reborn in the spring of 1972.
Ilene was a dedicated member of Mount Carmel Wesleyan Church for 49 years. While she made a safe and warm home here on earth for her family; as the years went by she yearned to live eternally in her heavenly home with family and friends.
Ilene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Clay Holbrook, and her adoring daughter, Cathy Holbrook Cole.
Ilene is survived by sons, Ricky (Rhonda) Holbrook, Lanny (Donna) Holbrook, son-in-love, Donald Cole; granddaughters, Kristy (David) Filmore, Misty Holbrook, Sarah (Austin) Panell; and great-grandson Warner Panell.
Special thanks to Carol Lancaster, Dotti Wood, Rae Ann Shad, prayer partners (especially the Mount Carmel family) and Encompass Hospice.
Pallbearers: Donald Cole, Kent Holbrook, Jordan Hilyer, Matthew Hilyer, Kenny Garmany, & Joe Griggs
Funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, October 17 from Burt Chapel in Fort Payne with Rev. Donny Hilyer, Bro. Jeremy Dupree and Rev. Glenn Bowers.
Burial will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Adamsburg, AL.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home Sunday, October 17.
The family is accepting flowers.