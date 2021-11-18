Betty J. Scott Stringer, 85, of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.
She was born March 27, 1936 in the Chavies community to the late Elder Wannie T. and Allie D. Graham Scott.
Mrs. Stringer was a member of Kings Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served many roles through the years. For years, she was owner and operator of Town and County Beauty Salon where she built many enduring friendships.
Mrs. Stringer enjoyed family, friends, and community, giving back in a loving, caring and sweet manner. Her faith, family, and friends were always first and foremost in her servant life.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kings Chapel United Methodist Church or Northeast Alabama Community College School of Cosmetology.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Hall and husband Grayson and Brenda Stringer; grandchildren Jessica Hammonds, Laura H. Money and husband Scott, John Hall and wife Lauren, Katie Hammonds and husband Jason Victoria, Drew Hammonds, Anna Kathryn Johnson and husband Daniel; great-grandchildren Emma Scott Money, Lucas Aguirre, Ian Aguirre, John Grayson Hall, Cade Money, Amelia Hall, Lillian Aguirre, Charlotte Money, Ava Frances Johnson, Maddie Grace Victoria, Nora Mae Hammonds and Brooklyn Lee Pedraza.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years Thomas R. Stringer and sister Madlen Davis.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.