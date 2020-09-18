Mr. Dale Anderson “Commander” Jackson Sr., age 79, of Fort Payne, AL passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Dale graduated from DeKalb County High School where he was a standout student and was the quarterback for Coach Vernon Wells on the football team. After graduation, he went on to serve our country in the United States Navy from 1963-1967. After his service in the Navy, he and his loving wife Dorothy finally came home and settled in Fort Payne, AL.
He loved his family fiercely. He and Dorothy were married 57 years and was an amazing father to Dale and George Michael.
Dale always aimed to make people feel welcomed and would most often go above and beyond as he had a servant’s heart. He served on the Fort Payne City Council from 1980-1984. He was instrumental in getting the hospital moved to its current location, away from Forest Avenue, while he was Chairman of the Hospital Board. Dale also made an impact while being on the board of the Chamber of Commerce and the local Jaycees. One of his greatest pleasures was his participation in the local Masonic Lodge.
When he was not serving in a political sense, he spent his time coaching football and basketball to so many of the youngsters in the area. He, along with Dan Pitts, also coached a semi pro football team in DeKalb County. These were just a few of the countless ways that Dale tried to have a positive impact on his community.
He is survived by:
Wife: Dorothy Kidder Jackson
Son: Dale Jackson Jr. (Christy)
Grandchildren: Rachel Jackson & Dale Jackson III
Great-Grandson: Noah Leighton Ratliff
Brother: Gary L. Jackson (Dianna)
Sister: Sylvia J. House
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Louie Jackson & Mattie Lou Crye Jackson
Son: George Michael Jackson
The Family requests no flowers, instead donations to Gravel Hill Baptist Church (14701 U,S, Hwy 11 S.., Fort Payne, AL 35967) or Sav- A-Life (107 4th St. SW, Fort Payne, AL 35967)
The family will be having a private services with Rev. John Mathieu officiating. Burial will follow at Fischer Cemetery.