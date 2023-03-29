Gerry “Punk” Traylor/Powell
Gerry “Punk” Traylor, 58, of Powell, died Mar. 26, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Mar. 29 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Lane Williams officiating. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mar. 29 prior to service at the funeral home.
.
Ruth Traylor/Powell
Ruth Traylor, 93, of Powell, died Mar. 27, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Mar. 29 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Lane Williams officiating. Burial to follow in Broadway Cemetery. Visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Mar. 29 prior to service at the funeral home.
.
James R. Dunn/Fort Payne
James R. Dunn, 78, of Fort Payne, died Mar. 19, 2023. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Apr. 7 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne. Visitation is 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Apr. 7 prior to service at the funeral home.
.
Niva Bell Butler/Fyffe
Niva Bell Butler, 92, of Fyffe, died Mar. 28, 2023. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Mar. 30 W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Revs. David Brown. J. Hugh Maddox, and David Chandler officiating. Burial to follow in Highway Church of God Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mar. 30 prior to service at the funeral home.
.
Hannah Noel Namati/Atlanta, GA
Hannah Noel Namati, 30, of Atlanta, GA, died Mar. 8, 2023. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Mar. 31 from the graveside of Memory Hill Cemetery with burial to follow. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
.
Jerry Wayne Cowart (Sweet Moma)/Rainsville
Jerry Wayne Cowart (Sweet Moma), 74, of Rainsville, died Mar. 27, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Mar. 31 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Terry Bohannon and Richard Montgomery officiating. Entombment will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mar. 30 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mar. 31 prior to service at the funeral home.
.
Casey Levon Chadwick/Henagar
Casey Levon Chadwick, 43, of Henagar, died Mar. 23, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was Mar. 25 in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Grider officiating. A private burial followed in Fuller Cemetery.
.
Eva Jean Matthews Hollis/Philadelphia, MS
Eva Jean Matthews Hollis, 61, of Philadelphia, MS, died Mar. 24, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service was 3 p.m. Mar. 27 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Liberty Cemetery at Painter.
.
Helen Jeanette Moore (Mrs. Jean)/Fort Payne
Helen Jeanette Moore (Mrs. Jean), 84, of Fort Payne, died Mar. 24, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Graveside service and burial were 2 p.m. Mar. 26 at Walker’s Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Terry Dehart officiating. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
.
Timothy Dale White
Pisgah
Timothy Dale White, 56, of Pisgah, died Mar. 24, 2023. Graveside services were 2 p.m. Mar. 27 at Mt Pisgah Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements.