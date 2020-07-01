Landon Howard, 70, of Collinsville passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1949, to the late Clarence Howard, mother Anna Laura Wilbanks and stepfather Coleman Wilbanks.
Landon was a United States Army Veteran and retired from the Fort Payne Improvement Authority after 33 years of service. Landon donated his body to the Anatomical Donor Program at UAB.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jan Howard; Son’s Mike Howard, Dan Howard and wife, Terra; Sisters, Colleen Bean and husband Jim, Illia Mae Oliver and husband, Mike and Marlene Wilbanks; Grandchildren, Chase Howard and Emily Brown, Katelin Hairel and husband, Logan; great grandchild, Blakely Elizabeth Hairel due in August, Nephews, Doug Oliver, Chris Oliver, David Mcnabb and wife Angela; serval great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by niece, Tiffaney Oliver.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday July 3, 2020 at Gravel Hill Baptist Church. Friends and family visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In remembrance of Landon charitable donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.