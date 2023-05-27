Rev. Gordon Edward Reaves
Geraldine
Rev. Gordon Edwards Reaves of Geraldine died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral service was Thursday, May 25, 2023, from the Pine Ridge Baptist Church with burial in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Bro. Carl Partain officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Chris Germany
Rainsville
Chris Germany, 38, of Rainsville, formerly of Dalton, Ga., and Scottsville, Ken., died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at. His residence. Service was Friday, May 26, 2023 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Junior F. Daugherty
Cedar Bluff
Junior F. Daughterty, 91, of Cedar Bluff, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A graveside service only will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 from Plunkett Cemetery. Burial will follow the service.