Verlon Ray Garmany, age 72 of the Adamsburg community, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Garmany was born on May 17, 1949 to the late Ivery & Pearl Bryson Garmany on Lookout Mountain. He attended the Valley Holiness Church in the Blanche community and retired from Builder’s Supply as a truck driver.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in the Adamsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 4p.m. until 8p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Williams Garmany; sons & daughters-in-law, Paul & Lisa Garmany and Randy & Buffy Stephens; brother, Jerry Garmany; sisters, Bonnie Bossett, Bernice Smith, Shirley Pitts, Faye (George) Berry, and Phyllis (Zack) Gant; grandchildren, Mahala (Cody) Patterson, Joshua (Misty) Combs and Randy Dewayne Stephens; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Amiya, Elli Patterson, and Asher Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Garmany; parents; brother, David Garmany; and sisters, Jewel Crane and Carolyn Zavala.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.