Walter Buchanan Raymond III, 78, of Fort Payne, passed away July 5, 2020, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. He was born December 6, 1941, in Fort Payne, Alabama to the late Walter Buchanan Raymond II and Virginia Nowlin Raymond. He graduated from Fort Payne High School, and the University of Alabama where he earned a degree in geology and taught several courses and labs in the Department of Geology.
Walter was directly involved in the development of Manitou Cave, a tourist attraction owned and operated by the Raymond family in the early 1960s. It was this involvement that led him to pursue a career in geology. The majority of his professional career was spent as an oil and gas exploration geologist and manager in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Texas, and Oklahoma. He last worked for IHS Energy in Denver before returning to Fort Payne in 2007 where he eventually retired.
Mr. Raymond is survived by his brother, Richard Raymond (Dorothy) of Northport, Alabama and nieces: Heather Mitchell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Stephanie Pollard (Robert) of Birmingham, Alabama; Tracy Stepp (Brandon) of Longmeadow, Mass.; and great nieces and nephews
A bedside service was conducted for Mr. Raymond by Hospice of North Alabama. Walter’s ashes will be dispersed at his favorite sites in the Rocky Mountains. Notice will be released in the event of a memorial service.
