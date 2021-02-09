Cathryn J. Jennings, 87, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born September 2, 1933 in Louisville, Mississippi. Mrs. Jennings and her late husband Freddy L. Jennings were pioneers in the Fort Payne restaurant business. Together, they founded the Sonic Drive-In in 1976 which has served the community of Fort Payne for nearly 45 years and continues its strong service under the second generation of the Jennings family.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Shannon Spillman officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Jennings and wife, Debbie, Ronnie Jennings, Jason Jennings and wife, Jennifer, and Matt Jennings and wife, Michelle; brother, James Jones; and grandchildren, Josh, Nick, Taylor, Logan, Lauren, Grady, Emma, Coleman, Eli and Molly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddy Lamar Jennings and brother, Victor Lamar Jones.
Social distancing guidelines and mask requirement will be observed during visitation and the service.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.